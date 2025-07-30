A father and son from Mangalore rode their 25-year-old Hero Splendor to Ladakh, a feat that impressed Hero MotoCorp so much that they gifted the duo a limited-edition Centennial Edition motorbike worth Rs 13 lakh.

The Hero Splendor has maintained its top spot as the best-selling motorbike in India for a considerable amount of time. The Splendor is well-known for its low maintenance costs, superb performance on a variety of terrains and in a variety of weather situations, and remarkable dependability and fuel efficiency.

Hero MotoCorp recently made news when it gave a devoted Splendor user a brand-new motorbike valued at Rs 13 lakh. Why? The firm took notice of a father-son team that took their 25-year-old Hero Splendor on an incredible voyage from Mangalore, Karnataka, to Ladakh.

Despite the fact that the Splendor is a basic commuter bike, Hero MotoCorp was so delighted by their incredible feat that they decided to surprise the duo.

How Hero MotoCorp honoured father-son duo?

Hero MotoCorp honoured the duo with a special Centennial Edition motorbike worth Rs 13 lakh. This limited-edition bike, based on the Hero Karizma XMR, was designed to mark the 101st birthday of Hero MotoCorp's founder, Brijmohan Lal Munjal.

Only 100 Centennial Edition units were built in India. Around 25 of these were allocated internally to Hero's workforce, with the rest 75 auctioned for around Rs 8.6 crore in income.

The father and son were invited to a Hero showroom, where their special reward awaited them. It was a deeply emotional and memorable occasion, marking a proud moment for both the family and the company.

What Do We Know About Centennial Edition?

The Hero Karizma XMR serves as the foundation for the Centennial Edition. But the limited edition is really exceptional. Carbon fibre body panels, an aluminium swing arm, an Akrapovic exhaust, 43mm USD adjustable forks, a Wilbers fully adjustable gas-charged monoshock, and many more features are included. The bike's 210cc engine is the same, but it could have higher torque and power. Each of these rare bikes is valued at Rs 13 lakh. Hero's decision to provide the father-son team this bike was really considerate.