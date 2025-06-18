The TVS iQube became India's best-selling electric scooter in May 2025, crossing 6.26 lakh unit sales. The recent surge, with 3 lakh units sold in just 12 months, highlights its remarkable growth.

The TVS iQube has made a significant impact on India's electric scooter market. Crossing 6.26 lakh unit sales by early May 2025, the iQube has shattered records, surpassing strong competitors like Ola and Bajaj in monthly sales.

A Year of Achievement

While the initial phase of the iQube's journey was steady, its recent performance has been phenomenal. The scooter reached its first 1 lakh sales in three years, but the next 1 lakh came in just 10 months. By May 2024, total sales crossed 3 lakh units, and remarkably, the latest 3 lakh units were sold within 12 months. This demonstrates the rapidly accelerating demand.

Sales Leadership

The TVS iQube became India's top-selling electric scooter in May 2025, a historic achievement for the brand. This momentum began when April sales nearly hit the monthly target. This was followed by an additional 27,642 units sold in the first two days of May. This pace reflects not only growing consumer preference but also strong dealership support and consistent supply.

A Family-Friendly Scooter

Launched in January 2020, the iQube was designed as a family-centric electric scooter. It features all-LED lighting, smart connectivity, comfortable seating, and ample storage. This makes it suitable for both city commutes and short family rides.

Record Scooter Sales

The 2025 fiscal year was a record-breaking period for TVS Motor Company, with total scooter sales exceeding 1.8 million units. Of these, the iQube alone contributed 272,605 units, representing 15% of total scooter sales. This strong electric performance boosted TVS's market share to 26%, even as total domestic scooter sales across India reached nearly 6.9 million units.

In April and May 2025, the iQube led electric scooter sales in India. From June 1st to 14th, it reached 11,841 units. Holding a 27% share in the electric two-wheeler segment, this indicates that the iQube's dominance is not temporary but part of a long-term trend in India's EV evolution.

Savings That Speak Volumes

Beyond its sales records, the iQube delivers real-world savings. On average, owners have reported lifetime savings when compared to petrol scooters, considering lower running and maintenance costs. For budget-conscious Indian families, this makes a compelling case for the iQube.

What's Next for the iQube?

With the strong backing of TVS's manufacturing and service network, the iQube is well-positioned to continue its growth trajectory throughout late 2025 and beyond. As India's EV ecosystem matures, the demand for reliable, feature-rich, and affordable options like the iQube is expected to surge. This will keep it at the forefront of India's electric revolution.