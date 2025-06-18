Image Credit : Google

Industry Reactions and Concerns

While Ola's initiative has been met with enthusiasm from some, it has also raised skepticism among certain industry stakeholders. A representative from the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union expressed doubts about the effectiveness of the new model.

Shaik Salauddin, the union's founding president, pointed out that while Ola may have removed commission fees, it still imposes subscription charges on riders. This dual system could offset the benefits of the commission-free model for drivers, leading to questions about the overall impact on their earnings.

The introduction of subscription-based fees is a topic of debate in the ride-hailing sector, with companies like Uber and Namma Yatri also exploring similar models. These subscription systems replace traditional per-trip commissions with fixed daily or weekly charges, allowing drivers unlimited access to rides.

However, critics argue that such fees could create additional financial burdens for drivers, undermining the expected benefits of commission-free earnings.