Toyota has launched the Fortuner and Legender in a new Neo Drive avatar. The enhanced 48-volt system delivers improved fuel efficiency and enhanced driving performance.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) today announced the launch of the Fortuner and Legender in a new Neo Drive avatar. Equipped with an advanced 48-volt system, the new Neo Drive variants claim to deliver improved fuel efficiency, enhanced driving performance, and a refined experience. The Toyota Fortuner and Legender Neo Drive are powered by a 2.8-liter, 4-cylinder turbo-diesel engine now paired with a 48-volt system.

This features a belt-integrated starter generator and a lithium-ion battery. The brand says this hybrid assist delivers smooth low-end acceleration, quieter operation, and improved performance.

What can you expect from the two?

Both the Fortuner and Legender live up to these expectations with their bold design, powerful performance, and extensive features. The Fortuner and Legender Neo Drive retain most of the exterior elements from their outgoing counterparts. The Toyota Legender gets dual-tone body colors, split LED headlamps, and a sleek fascia.

Both models feature dual-tone leather upholstery, soft-touch materials, and ergonomically designed seats for enhanced long-distance comfort. The Toyota Fortuner and Legender come with seven airbags, ABS, Vehicle Stability Control with Brake Assist, WIL concept seats, Hill Assist Control.

It also includes several essential features including TRC (Traction Control System), Child Restraint System, front-row seat belts with pre-tensioner + force limiter, and speed auto-lock with emergency unlock. The Toyota Fortuner Neo Drive 48V is available at Rs. 44.72 lakh (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, the Legender Neo Drive 48V is available at Rs. 50.09 lakh (ex-showroom).