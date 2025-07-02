Fortuner enthusiasts, get ready! Three new SUVs have arrived, packed with features and power to rival the best. Explore the MG Gloster, Skoda Kodiaq facelift, and Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line.

Automobile: The name Fortuner excites car lovers. Currently, the Toyota Fortuner is quite famous in the full-size SUV segment among customers in India. If you are planning to bring home an SUV in this segment, then this news is for you. Today, we will tell you about 3 cars that are no less than Fortuner in terms of features and power. After seeing these vehicles, you will not feel any less impressed than with the Fortuner.

1. MG Gloster

MG launched the updated version of its famous SUV Gloster, the Gloster, in the market to compete with the Fortuner. You will find no fewer features than the Fortuner in it. This powerful SUV also gets split headlamps and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. Apart from this, the MG Gloster is powered by a 2.0-liter bi-turbo diesel engine. It is capable of generating 261 bhp of power and 479 nm of torque.

2. Skoda Kodiaq Facelift

Like Fortuner, Skoda has also launched the updated version of its popular SUV Kodiaq. It gets 18-inch alloy wheels, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system, electrically adjustable front seats with ventilation function, and a panoramic sunroof. As a powertrain, the SUV is powered by a 2.0-liter petrol engine. It is capable of generating 190 bhp of power and 320 nm of torque.

3. Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line

This car, capable of competing with the Fortuner, was launched in April. The company has put in amazing features in it. It gets an illuminated light band between the headlamps, 19-inch Coventry alloy wheels, a 30-color ambient lighting system, a 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, dual-tone automatic climate control, and a panoramic sunroof. Apart from this, the SUV will be powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine. It is capable of generating 210 bhp of power and 320 nm of torque.