Toyota Fortuner EMI plans REVEALED: Buy with just Rs 50,000 down payment
Own a Toyota Fortuner with a down payment of just ₹50,000. Known for its luxurious features and powerful engine, the Fortuner is available in petrol and diesel variants. It's equipped with a 2694 cc, DOHC, Dual VVT-i engine.
| Published : Apr 20 2025, 05:05 PM
Who wouldn't love a Toyota Fortuner? Many dream of owning this car. Now, there's a chance to make that dream a reality. With a down payment of ₹50,000, let's see the monthly EMI for a Toyota Fortuner. Known for its luxury and powerful engine, it comes in petrol and diesel variants, equipped with a 2694 cc, DOHC, Dual VVT-i engine, delivering 166 PS power and 245 Nm peak torque. It has spacious 7 seats.
₹50,000 Down Payment: For those dreaming of this SUV but worried about the price, there's a manageable financing plan. The on-road price of the Toyota Fortuner is approximately ₹39.32 lakh. With a down payment of just ₹50,000, you can get a car loan of around ₹38.82 lakh. This opens doors for middle-income buyers to step into the premium SUV segment.
10-Year EMI Plan: If you opt for a 10-year loan term (120 months), your monthly EMI could range from ₹47,000 to ₹49,000, depending on the interest rate, which typically varies from 9% to 10%. This long-term EMI plan allows buyers to comfortably manage their budget. Check with banks for exact EMI figures.
Higher EMI Loan Option: For those who prefer to repay the loan quickly, a 7-year (84-month) tenure is also available. In this case, the EMI would be around ₹62,458 per month. This option suits buyers with higher monthly incomes.
Premium Features and Safety: The Fortuner isn't just about style. It's packed with advanced features like cruise control, automatic climate control, power-adjustable ORVMs, and a multi-function steering wheel. Available in various colors, it also emphasizes safety. Free services at Petrol Bunks!
