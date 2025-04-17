Image Credit : Skoda website

The Kodiaq 2025 was introduced by Skoda Auto India today, with an ex-showroom starting price of Rs 46.89 lakh. The Kodiaq SUV, Skoda's flagship vehicle in the nation, is now in its second generation. In 2017, the 7-seat 4x4 Kodiaq made its debut in India.

There are two versions of the Skoda Kodiaq 2025: Sportline and Selection L&K. The new Skoda Kodiaq pricing (ex-showroom) are shown below per version. Online reservations for the second-generation 4x4 SUV are now open, and delivery is expected to begin on May 2