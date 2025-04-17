2025 Skoda Kodiaq, Toyota Fortuner's rival, launched in India | How much does it cost?
Skoda Auto India has launched the 2025 Kodiaq SUV, starting at Rs 46.89 lakh. Available in Sportline and L&K trims, the new Kodiaq boasts a 2.0-liter TSI engine, updated interiors, and advanced features.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
The Kodiaq 2025 was introduced by Skoda Auto India today, with an ex-showroom starting price of Rs 46.89 lakh. The Kodiaq SUV, Skoda's flagship vehicle in the nation, is now in its second generation. In 2017, the 7-seat 4x4 Kodiaq made its debut in India.
There are two versions of the Skoda Kodiaq 2025: Sportline and Selection L&K. The new Skoda Kodiaq pricing (ex-showroom) are shown below per version. Online reservations for the second-generation 4x4 SUV are now open, and delivery is expected to begin on May 2
Skoda Kodiaq: Under the hood
The 2.0-liter TSI petrol engine that powers the 4X4 Skoda Kodiaq has a maximum power output of 204 PS and a maximum torque of 320 Nm. All four wheels are powered by a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission. The same powerplant is used in the newly released Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line.
Nonetheless, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India's Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar facility—formerly known as Aurangabad—is where the Kodiaq is put together. India has seen the introduction of the Tiguan R-Line through the fully built-up (CBU) route.
The Crystallinium LED beam headlights on the new Skoda Kodiaq have a pleasing appearance. The Sportline version features glossy black accents, while the Selection L&K trim includes dark chrome accents. A horizontal light strip is placed into the front grille. The LED taillamps on the back are connected by a red strip.
Skoda Kodiaq: Colours
Moon White, Magic Black, Graphite Grey, Velvet Red, Race Blue, Bronx Gold (available only on the Selection L&K version), and Steel Grey (available only on the Sportline variant) are the seven exterior color options.
Skoda Kodiaq: Interiors and other features
The SUV comes with two different interior themes: the Sportline variant's all-black athletic design and the Selection L&K trim's luxurious cognac leather upholstery. Along with multi-function smart dials with tactile rotary knobs and displays that provide control over HVAC, seat ventilation, music settings, and drive modes, there is a 30.2-inch infotainment system. The rear-seat passengers now get a tablet holder and a new gear selector behind the steering wheel.
Ergo front chairs with pneumatic massage capabilities and an acoustic package that includes acoustic front-side windows to assist cut down on outside noise are two further features that raise the luxury factor.
Other noteworthy features include a 725W Canton sound system with 13 speakers and a subwoofer, folding sunblinds in the rear windows, a panoramic sunroof, and nine airbags.
The new Kodiaq will offer a standard 5-year/1.25 lakh-km warranty, whichever is earlier. There is also a 10-year complimentary road-side assistance. Also available is Skoda Supercare, a standard maintenance package at no cost to the customer for the first year.