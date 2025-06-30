Image Credit : Google

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) is the clear leader in India's hybrid car segment, outperforming all rivals. In FY2025, they sold over 80,000 strong hybrid vehicles, achieving a remarkable 79% market share.

This translates to nearly 4 out of 5 hybrid cars sold in India being a Toyota, reflecting the brand's increasing dominance in the eco-friendly vehicle sector. Models include the Innova Hycross, Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Camry, and Vellfire.