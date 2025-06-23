Toyota’s planned U.S. vehicle price hikes follow a broader trend among Japanese automakers adjusting for trade-related cost pressures.

Toyota Motor Corp.’s Japan-listed shares fell more than 1% on Monday after the automaker said it would raise prices on select Toyota and Lexus vehicles sold in the U.S. starting next month.

According to a Bloomberg report, the average increase will be $270 for Toyota-branded models and $208 for Lexus models, citing regular pricing revisions that consider market conditions and competition.

The price adjustments are scheduled to take effect in July.

The price hike comes amid broader strategic shifts within the Toyota Group.

Earlier this month, Toyota Motor said it will lead a landmark buyout of Toyota Industries—its longtime forklift-manufacturing affiliate—through a newly formed holding company.

The deal aims to unwind long-standing cross-shareholdings and will consolidate the Toyoda family’s influence across the group.

Toyota Industries shareholders will receive ¥16,300 per share in a tender offer, significantly below Tuesday’s pre-announcement closing price of ¥18,400.

Toyota Motor, which owns 24% of Toyota Industries, will contribute ¥700 billion in non-voting preferred shares.

Other Toyota Group firms, including Aisin, Denso, and Toyota Tsusho, will also divest their cross-holdings as part of the transaction.

While the buyout had been anticipated, the pricing came in below expectations.

Media reports had speculated on a deal size closer to $42 billion.

Toyota said going private would allow Toyota Industries to focus on long-term strategy without the pressure of public markets.

Chairman Akio Toyoda will personally invest ¥1 billion in the new holding entity, and Toyota Fudosan, the group’s real estate arm, will contribute ¥180 billion.

The pricing move follows a similar adjustment by Mitsubishi Motors earlier this month, which raised U.S. vehicle prices as part of what it called “a regular and ongoing review of pricing to ensure alignment with segment expectations.”

Mitsubishi Motors said it would raise U.S. vehicle prices by an average of 2.1% amid higher costs linked to the Trump administration’s 25% tariffs on imported cars, which had temporarily halted Mitsubishi’s U.S. deliveries from ports.

Toyota Motor’s Tokyo-listed shares have declined 17.8% so far in 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<