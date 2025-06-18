Image Credit : Maruti and Toyota website

Given the high cost of petrol, hybrid vehicles are often the best everyday drivers if you're seeking for models that use less petrol to reduce your operating expenses. Automobile manufacturers such as Honda Cars India, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, and Maruti Suzuki India provide reasonably priced hybrid vehicles with excellent fuel economy.

Three reasonably priced hybrid vehicles (petrol + electric powertrains) that can be purchased for less than Rs 35 lakh (ex-showroom) include the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Maruti Suzuki Invicto, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Toyota Innova Hycross, and Honda City e:HEV. Let's take a closer look at these hybrid vehicles' prices and mileage.