Maruti's Grand Vitara to Toyota's Hyryder: 5 affordable hybrid cars to consider in India
Hybrid cars offer excellent fuel efficiency, reducing running costs. Several models from Maruti Suzuki, Toyota, and Honda are available under Rs 35 lakh, offering impressive mileage figures and varying price points.
Hybrid cars
Given the high cost of petrol, hybrid vehicles are often the best everyday drivers if you're seeking for models that use less petrol to reduce your operating expenses. Automobile manufacturers such as Honda Cars India, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, and Maruti Suzuki India provide reasonably priced hybrid vehicles with excellent fuel economy.
Three reasonably priced hybrid vehicles (petrol + electric powertrains) that can be purchased for less than Rs 35 lakh (ex-showroom) include the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Maruti Suzuki Invicto, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Toyota Innova Hycross, and Honda City e:HEV. Let's take a closer look at these hybrid vehicles' prices and mileage.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
Both a hybrid and a pure-petrol SUV are offered by the Grand Vitara. With a single full 45-liter tank, the Grand Vitara hybrid can go 1,259 kilometres at its ARAI-certified 27.97 km/l. Ex-showroom, the Grand Vitara hybrid costs between Rs 16.99 lakh and Rs 20.68 lakh.
Maruti Suzuki Invicto
In essence, the Maruti Invicto is the Toyota Innova Hycross with a logo. The ex-showroom price range for the Invicto hybrid is between Rs 25.51 lakh and Rs 29.22 lakh. 23.24 km/l is its ARAI-certified mileage. The MPV's tank holds 52 litres. The car can go 1,208 km when its tank is full.
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
For those who are unaware, Japanese automakers Suzuki and Toyota collaborated to produce the Grand Vitara for Maruti and the Urban Cruiser Hyryder for Toyota. The cars have similar platforms, engines, and characteristics. The sole difference is that Toyota shops sell the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, whereas Maruti showrooms sell the Grand Vitara.
The Urban Cruiser Hyryder comes in both pure-petrol and hybrid versions, just as the Grand Vitara. The ARAI-certified mileage of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder hybrid is 27.97 kilometres per gallon. The SUV can go 1,259 km on a full 45-liter tank. Ex-showroom, the hybrid variant costs between Rs 16.81 lakh and Rs 20.19 lakh.
Toyota Innova Hycross
There are hybrid and pure-petrol variants of the Innova Hycross. However, Toyota only sells the hybrid model to Maruti; the pure-petrol model is not available.
Returning to the Innova Hycross, the ARAI-certified hybrid model achieves 23.24 km/l. A 52-liter tank can travel 1,208 km. The hybrid model's ex-showroom pricing ranges from Rs 26.31 lakh to Rs 31.34 lakh.
Honda City e:HEV
The popular City sedan's hybrid variant is called the City e:HEV. 27.26 km/l is its ARAI-certified mileage. The vehicle can go over 1,090 km with a 40-liter petrol tank. Priced at Rs 20.85 lakh (ex-showroom), the City e:HEV comes in a single fully-loaded variant.