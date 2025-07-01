Toyota Aqua Hybrid to take on Maruti Grand Vitara with 35.8 km/l mileage
Toyota Aqua Hybrid, known for its exceptional fuel efficiency, has been spotted testing in India. With potential mileage of 35.8 km per liter, this hybrid hatchback could disrupt the Indian market, challenging competitors like Grand Vitara Hybrid.
Toyota Aqua Hybrid India
Fuel efficiency is a top priority for car buyers in India today. Understanding this growing need, auto manufacturers are now focusing more on hybrid technology.
Recently, Toyota's upcoming hybrid hatchback, the Toyota Aqua Hybrid, was spotted being tested on Indian roads. Its impressive mileage figures, revealed during the test, caught everyone's attention.
Toyota Aqua Hybrid Mileage
The trend of creating fuel-efficient vehicles is on the rise, and Toyota seems ready to lead the way. The Toyota Aqua Hybrid, seen during road tests in India, has the potential to redefine expectations when it comes to fuel economy.
This model is already quite popular in Japan and some international markets under the name Prius C, and now it seems the company is preparing it for the Indian market.
Toyota Aqua Hybrid
The Toyota Aqua Hybrid is based on Toyota's TNGA-B platform, the same architecture used for cars like the Yaris and Sienta. It's a compact hatchback designed to offer city-friendly dimensions without compromising on performance.
The car was initially launched in Japan in 2021, and now its arrival in India seems imminent, especially after being spotted multiple times on test drives. Under the hood, the Toyota Aqua Hybrid is expected to have a 1.5-liter petrol hybrid engine paired with two electric motors.
Engine, Power, and Mileage
The front electric motor generates 80 bhp and 141 Nm of torque, while the rear motor, available in the E-Four variant, produces 64 bhp and 52 Nm of torque. Combined, this setup delivers a total power output of 116 bhp. This ensures both performance and efficiency.
The truly standout feature is the mileage - according to Toyota's official global website, the Aqua Hybrid can deliver up to 35.8 km per liter. This is a figure that could shake up the sales of competitors like the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Hybrid and other similar models.
World's First Bipolar Nickel-Hydrogen Battery
Adding to its uniqueness, the Aqua Hybrid is the world's first production car with a bipolar nickel-hydrogen battery. This advanced battery can not only power the car but can also be used to power home electronics with the help of a 100V/1500W power outlet.
This makes it a versatile option for buyers looking for tech-savvy mobility solutions. Currently, Toyota has not officially announced a launch date or detailed specifications for the Indian market. However, the fact that this vehicle is being tested on Indian roads clearly indicates that the company is gearing up to introduce this high-mileage hybrid car to Indian customers very soon.