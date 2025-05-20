Toyota announces May deals: Save up to Rs 1.30 lakh on Fortuner, Glanza and more
Big news for Toyota fans! This May, the company is offering amazing deals with discounts up to Rs 1.30 Lakh. Whether you're eyeing a Fortuner or a Glanza, this month's offers are not to be missed.
Huge Savings on Glanza
The Toyota Glanza has a total discount of Rs 1.03 lakh on the 2024 model, including cash discounts, corporate offers, loyalty and exchange bonuses, and scrap bonuses. Free extended warranty is also included! The 2025 model also has discounts up to Rs 98,000.
Great Deal on Taisor SUV
The Toyota Taisor SUV has discounts up to Rs 87,000 on the 2024 Non-Turbo model. The 2024 Turbo variant has discounts up to Rs 75,500.
Offers on Hyryder, Rumion, and Hilux
Toyota is offering discounts of up to Rs 68,000 on the 2025 Hyryder model, Rs 33,000 on the Rumion MPV, and a whopping Rs 1 lakh on the Hilux Pickup.
Bumper Discounts on Fortuner and Legender
Toyota is offering discounts of up to Rs 1 lakh on the Fortuner and up to Rs 1.30 lakh on the Fortuner Legender.
Offer Validity
These offers are valid until May 31, 2025. Maruti Nexa and Renault are also offering discounts exceeding Rs 1 lakh, but Toyota's offers are considered the most substantial.