Toyota Fortuner to Jeep Meridian: Check out Skoda Kodiaq's top 5 rivals
The new Skoda Kodiaq enters a competitive luxury SUV market. This comparison analyzes how it stacks up against rivals like the Toyota Fortuner, Hyundai Tucson, Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line, MG Gloster, and Jeep Meridian.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
The latest generation Kodiaq SUV, which starts at Rs 46.89 lakh and goes up to Rs 48.69 lakh (ex-showroom), was recently announced by Skoda Auto India. With extra amenities and creature comforts, the 2017 Skoda Kodiaq is an upgraded version of the well-liked three-row vehicle that feels and looks more upscale. Nevertheless, there are already several strong choices in the luxury SUV market that fall within the Kodiaq's pricing range. How does it compare to the competitors?
Toyota Fortuner
The Toyota Fortuner, the clear leader in this market, competes with the Kodiaq. The Fortuner, an SUV with a ladder frame, performs well on the road and off-road. However, the Kodiaq performs better in terms of a high-end cabin, contemporary amenities, and more.
The diesel version of the Fortuner, which is unavailable on the Kodiaq, is the more popular option and costs more. The Toyota Fortuner's ex-showroom pricing in Delhi starts at Rs 36.33 lakh and goes up to Rs 51.94 lakh. Notably, the Japanese SUV's top models are the most well-liked.
Hyundai Tucson
Like the Kodiaq, the Tucson is a worldwide model and one of the most competent SUVs available in India. The Kodiaq lacks the Tucson's abundance of amenities, which include ADAS capability and other creature comforts.
The Hyundai SUV makes up for its lack of a third row by providing options for both gasoline and diesel engines with automatic transmissions. In contrast, the new Tucson's asking price is a little cheaper, starting at Rs 29.27 lakh and rising to Rs 36.04 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line
Earlier this year, the German cousin of the Kodiaq put up for sale in India. The Tiguan R-Line is the sportier option in the R Line trim, even though the two vehicles have the same chassis. In contrast to the locally constructed Kodiaq, it likewise arrives as a complete import.
A more powerful 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine, sports seats, an all-black interior, and other features are added to the Tiguan R-Line. As a substitute, the Kodiaq Sportline is comparable to the R-Line; however, the VW SUV is more expensive, with a single fully equipped model priced at Rs 49 lakh (ex-showroom).
MG Gloster
Another full-size SUV with comfortable seating for seven is the MG Gloster. Unlike the Kodiaq, which only runs on gasoline, the Gloster comes with a diesel engine and a more roomy cabin. Numerous amenities are included in the offering, such as seven terrain modes, six airbags, ADAS, and much more.
The Gloster, which is priced between Rs 39.57 lakh and Rs 41.85 lakh (ex-showroom), is more affordable than the flagship Skoda. With the arrival of the Majestor later this year, JSW MG Motor India is preparing to go even more premium in this market.
Jeep Meridian
The Jeep Meridian is the most affordable three-row SUV on the list. It has diesel power and both manual and automatic gearbox options, and it can accommodate five or seven passengers.
Additionally, Jeep provides 4x4 on the more expensive models, giving the SUV exceptional off-road capabilities. The five-seater Jeep Meridian begins at a very affordable Rs 24.99 lakh, while the top-spec Overland 4x4 AT Diesel model costs Rs 38.79 lakh (ex-showroom).