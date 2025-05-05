Image Credit : Toyota website

Toyota Fortuner

The Toyota Fortuner, the clear leader in this market, competes with the Kodiaq. The Fortuner, an SUV with a ladder frame, performs well on the road and off-road. However, the Kodiaq performs better in terms of a high-end cabin, contemporary amenities, and more.

The diesel version of the Fortuner, which is unavailable on the Kodiaq, is the more popular option and costs more. The Toyota Fortuner's ex-showroom pricing in Delhi starts at Rs 36.33 lakh and goes up to Rs 51.94 lakh. Notably, the Japanese SUV's top models are the most well-liked.