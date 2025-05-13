Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda argues that focusing solely on electric vehicles won't solve the carbon emissions problem. He highlights the significant carbon footprint of electricity generation and the need for a diversified approach.

The automotive industry has been looking for various methods to implement a sustainable strategy. At the moment, several nations, including India, encourage electric cars. It is anticipated that India's market share for EV four-wheelers would surpass 6%. Since EVs are receiving a lot of support and subsidies in many regions, Toyota, the biggest automaker in the world, has adopted a more practical stance by embracing sustainability and carbon neutrality in a variety of ways.

In an interview with Automotive News, Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda clarified that relying only on electric vehicles will not lower carbon emissions but will rather cause them to rise. The fact that battery electric cars (BEVs) have zero tailpipe emissions is undeniable, he says, but why do we forget that thermal power plants are the primary source of electricity?

Although the EV market has grown in popularity over time, Toyota has chosen not to follow the electric wave. Although the corporation has taken careful measures in this area, it still thinks that a hybrid approach is the best way to reach carbon neutrality. Toyota provides a variety of vehicles, including EVs, hydrogen fuel cells, hybrids, and plug-in hybrids. Toyoda explains in the interview why the business isn't placing all of its eggs in the EV basket.

The zero tailpipe emissions are the sole feature of EVs that everyone is interested in, but the way the power is generated reveals another side of the issue that isn't given enough attention. A thermal power plant's carbon emissions have a significant negative influence on the environment. The need to install and maintain the infrastructure for charging is another consideration.

Toyoda emphasizes that carbon emissions are the adversary and that addressing them requires a multifaceted strategy. At the moment, Uttar Pradesh in India provides hybrid vehicle refunds by exempting them from road tax. Because they are less expensive than EVs and don't suffer range anxiety, hybrids can be a sensible choice for anyone looking to switch from an internal combustion engine (ICE).