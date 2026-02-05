High Mileage Bikes Under ₹70,000: Best Budget Options in India
High Mileage Bikes Under 70000: With rising petrol prices, choosing high-mileage bikes for daily commutes is essential. Let's explore the best high-mileage bikes available under a ₹70,000 budget.
Budget Mileage Bikes Bought by Indians
In India, daily commuters prefer low-cost, high-mileage bikes. With rising fuel costs, bikes under ₹70,000 are a relief for the middle class. Let's check out 5 popular models.
Hero HF Deluxe
The Hero HF Deluxe is a trusted commuter bike. It costs around ₹66,000 to ₹69,000. With a 100cc engine, it gives about 70-75 kmpl. Key features include a simple design and low maintenance.
Bajaj Platina 100
The Bajaj Platina 100 is always on the list of high-mileage bikes. It costs around ₹60,000. Its long seat and smooth ride make it ideal for daily commuters. Mileage is about 70-75 kmpl.
TVS Sport
The TVS Sport has a reliable engine and good build quality. It costs between ₹65,000 and ₹68,000. It offers a smooth ride, giving a mileage of 65-70 kmpl. The TVS service network is a bonus.
Hero Splendor iSmart
The Hero Splendor iSmart is an upgraded model in the Splendor series. It costs around ₹67,000 to ₹69,000. Its smart ignition tech helps save fuel. Highlights are its 65-70 kmpl mileage.
TVS XL 100
The TVS XL 100 is a classic gearless moped priced around ₹55,000. With high load capacity, 75-80 kmpl mileage, and low maintenance, it's great for delivery and daily use.
