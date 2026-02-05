Best-Selling SUVs in January 2026: Tata Nexon, Punch, Creta Dominate Sales
Best-selling SUVs in January 2026. The Indian passenger vehicle market saw sales of about 450,000 units. SUVs like the Tata Nexon, Punch, Hyundai Creta, and Maruti Brezza led the sales charts.
Indian Passenger Vehicle Market
In the first month of 2026, the Indian passenger vehicle market recorded total sales of about 450,000 units.
These are the front-runners
If you're looking to buy a new SUV, let's see which vehicles from top brands like Maruti, Tata, Mahindra, and Hyundai sold the most in January.
Nexon and Punch
Tata Motors' popular Nexon SUV is a customer favorite, selling 23,365 units in January. The Tata Punch is also a top seller, with 19,257 units sold the same month.
Creta
Hyundai's popular SUV, the Creta, is in third place in the SUV segment, with 17,921 units sold in January.
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Maruti Suzuki's SUV, the Brezza, is also a popular choice, with 17,486 units sold.
Mahindra Scorpio
Mahindra's Scorpio is another popular choice, selling 15,542 units last month.
Maruti Suzuki Victoris
The recently launched Maruti Suzuki Victoris also hit the market in a short time. 15,240 units of this SUV were sold in January 2026.
GST helped
The revised GST rates for cars paved the way for last month's sales. This means it's not just a one-time festive season spike.
Improved demand
This reflects better demand since the new GST rate on Sep 22, 2025. While the Oct-Dec quarter was strong, better affordability and financing boosted January's momentum.
