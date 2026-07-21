India's top carmaker, Maruti Suzuki, is set to hike prices on its cars by up to ₹30,000 starting this August. The company says rising raw material costs and higher production expenses have made this price rise unavoidable.

New Delhi (Jul 21): If you're planning to buy a Maruti Suzuki car, you might want to hurry up. The country's biggest carmaker has just given its customers a major shock, announcing that its cars will get more expensive from August. Prices are set to go up by as much as ₹30,000.

The company explained that this decision was unavoidable. For the last few months, they tried to absorb the rising production costs to avoid burdening customers. However, with the continuous increase in the prices of raw materials like steel, aluminium, and precious metals, along with higher logistics and operational expenses, selling cars at the old rates is no longer possible. This has made the price hike necessary, the company clarified.

Maruti Suzuki has also made it clear that the price increase won't be the same for all models. The hike will vary depending on the specific car and its variant. While some models will see a smaller increase, others could get dearer by up to ₹30,000. This is a major price revision by the company in 2026.

Company Had Hinted at This Earlier

This news doesn't come as a complete surprise. The company had dropped hints about this before. In May 2026, it had mentioned its continuous efforts to reduce production costs. Even earlier, in February 2026, it had indicated that it was reviewing car prices due to the rising cost of essential raw materials like gold and silver.

The announcement also made a splash in the stock market. On Tuesday afternoon, Maruti's shares on the BSE jumped by ₹122.55, trading at ₹13,630.

So, if you have your eye on a new Maruti car, booking it before August could save you a good amount of money. After that, you'll have to pay the new, higher price. This price hike will directly impact a huge number of customers, as it applies to some of India's most popular cars like the Alto K10, Wagon R, Swift, Baleno, Brezza, Fronx, Dzire, Ertiga, and Grand Vitara.