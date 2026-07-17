You should clean the bike's chain regularly and use a special chain lube to increase its life. This reduces noise and improves the bike's performance. It's also very important to make sure that polish or oil does not get on the brake discs and tyres. Otherwise, the braking ability will be affected. After cleaning the bike completely, it's a good idea to use a quality wax polish. This not only gives the bike a shine but also acts as a protective shield against dust and water. But make sure the polish doesn't get on the seat, handlebars, and brake parts. Also, never pour water on a hot engine or wash the bike with shampoo under direct sunlight. Don't use diesel, petrol, or kerosene to wipe painted areas. If you follow these simple methods, your bike will shine like it's fresh from the showroom for years to come.

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