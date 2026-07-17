Bike Maintenance: Stop Making These Common Mistakes When Washing Your Two Wheeler!
We all love our bikes, but are we washing them the right way? A few common mistakes can seriously reduce your bike's life and shine. Here's a quick guide on how to clean your bike properly and what you absolutely shouldn't do.
Bike Maintenance Tips
How to wash a bike the right way?
Always park your bike in a shady spot and start washing only after the engine has cooled down. You should avoid spraying water at high pressure directly on the bike. Water hitting the engine, electrical wiring, battery, and meter console at high speed can cause damage. Mix the bike shampoo in water and gently scrub the bike with a soft sponge or a microfiber cloth. Using hard brushes will cause scratches on the paint. After washing, rinse the bike completely with clean water and immediately wipe it dry with a soft, dry cloth. You don't need to wash your bike every day. Just dusting it with a soft cloth is enough. If it gets wet in the rain, wiping it dry immediately will prevent rust.
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Pay extra attention to these parts of the bike
You should clean the bike's chain regularly and use a special chain lube to increase its life. This reduces noise and improves the bike's performance. It's also very important to make sure that polish or oil does not get on the brake discs and tyres. Otherwise, the braking ability will be affected. After cleaning the bike completely, it's a good idea to use a quality wax polish. This not only gives the bike a shine but also acts as a protective shield against dust and water. But make sure the polish doesn't get on the seat, handlebars, and brake parts. Also, never pour water on a hot engine or wash the bike with shampoo under direct sunlight. Don't use diesel, petrol, or kerosene to wipe painted areas. If you follow these simple methods, your bike will shine like it's fresh from the showroom for years to come.
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