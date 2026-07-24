Ferrari Brings Its New Amalfi Spider to India, Turns Heads With Grand Showcase (PHOTOS)
Ferrari launches the Amalfi Spider in India with exclusive events in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi. The V8 2+ spider combines open-top thrills with everyday versatility.
Amalfi Spider
Ferrari has marked a significant milestone in India with the regional launch of the Ferrari Amalfi Spider, presenting the V8 2+ spider across three major cities through exclusive gatherings that showcase the vehicle's engineering, performance and design philosophy.
The Italian marque's first regional launch in the country began last week in Mumbai, hosted by Navnit Motors, Ferrari's official distributor in the city. The event continued with a special function in Bengaluru on Friday, hosted by Select Cars, Ferrari's official distributor for Bengaluru and New Delhi. The Delhi gathering is scheduled for next week, completing the three-city showcase.
A Closer Look at the Ferrari Amalfi Spider
Designed for those seeking a dynamic driving experience without compromising comfort or style, the Ferrari Amalfi Spider combines outstanding performance with everyday versatility and the unique pleasure of open-top motoring.
The car exemplifies the Ferrari sporting lifestyle in an open-top configuration, blending performance, elegance, driving pleasure, ease of use and versatility. With the roof down, direct contact with the road and the sensations of open-air driving become integral to the experience, without compromising everyday usability or comfort.
The soft top opens in 13.5 seconds and can be operated on the move at speeds of up to 60 km/h. When folded, its compact packaging of just 220 mm thickness maximises luggage capacity, offering 255 litres with the roof closed and 172 litres with the roof open.
Design That Turns Heads
The design of the Ferrari Amalfi Spider was driven by the desire to preserve the proportions and volumes of the Ferrari Amalfi, retaining its elegant, flowing silhouette even with the roof open. The soft top adds a more expressive character through a wide range of personalisation options, with four colours in tailor-made fabric and two in technical fabric, including the new Tecnico Ottanio.
Ferrari has introduced the new Rosso Tramonto colour exclusively for the Amalfi Spider, an intense shade with subtle orange undertones that evoke the warm light of the setting sun along the Amalfi Coast. The distinctive weave of the technical fabric creates a shimmering effect that enhances the material's three-dimensionality.
Technology and Performance Under the Hood
The engine represents the latest evolution of the 3855-cc V8 twin-turbo from the F154 family, delivering a maximum output of 640 hp at 7,500 rpm, with a specific power output of 166 hp/l and a redline raised to 7,600 rpm.
The performance increase was achieved through advanced turbocharging management, enabling independent control of the rotational speed of the two turbochargers.
The eight-speed dual-clutch oil-bath transmission has been further optimised with a more powerful control unit and enhanced integration with the engine software, improving smoothness and speed of gear changes. The car sprints from 0-100 km/h in just 3.3 seconds and reaches a top speed of 320 km/h.
Cabin and Driver Experience
The cabin features a dual-cockpit layout with an evolved driver-car interface. Key elements include the steering wheel with physical buttons, the return of the iconic start button, the integrated central display, and controls designed for natural interaction even during the most dynamic driving. The 2+ configuration enhances practicality, with rear seats suitable for travelling with children or increasing load capacity.
An integrated wind deflector built into the rear bench backrest, operated at the touch of a button, improves comfort by reducing turbulence during open-top driving. The system has been calibrated with an opening angle of 101° and can be opened at speeds of up to 170 km/h.
The 15.6-inch digital instrument cluster provides all driving and vehicle dynamics information, while a 10.25-inch capacitive display allows access to main functions. An 8.8-inch passenger display offers a true co-driver experience, showing parameters such as G-forces and engine revs.
Indian Market Strategy
The launch reflects Ferrari's ambition to further strengthen its presence in India and deepen its connection with the country's passionate community of automotive enthusiasts. The company's extended seven-year maintenance programme is available with the Ferrari Amalfi Spider, covering all regular maintenance for the first seven years of the car's life.
Ferrari's unparalleled quality standards and focus on client service underpin this programme, which is available across the entire Ferrari range. The service is available in all markets worldwide and from all dealerships on the Official Dealership Network.
The Ferrari Amalfi Spider comes equipped as standard with tyres co-developed specifically for this application in collaboration with three partners: Pirelli P ZERO, Goodyear Eagle F1 SuperSport and Bridgestone Potenza Sport.
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