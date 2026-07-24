Designed for those seeking a dynamic driving experience without compromising comfort or style, the Ferrari Amalfi Spider combines outstanding performance with everyday versatility and the unique pleasure of open-top motoring.

The car exemplifies the Ferrari sporting lifestyle in an open-top configuration, blending performance, elegance, driving pleasure, ease of use and versatility. With the roof down, direct contact with the road and the sensations of open-air driving become integral to the experience, without compromising everyday usability or comfort.

The soft top opens in 13.5 seconds and can be operated on the move at speeds of up to 60 km/h. When folded, its compact packaging of just 220 mm thickness maximises luggage capacity, offering 255 litres with the roof closed and 172 litres with the roof open.