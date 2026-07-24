Honda CB500 First Look: Classic Design, 501cc Engine and Premium Hardware
Honda unveiled the new CB500. Despite looking like a larger CB350, this bike has a 501cc engine, superior hardware, and a vintage style. Honda also updated the CB350 series with new colours.
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New CB500 Unveiled
Honda India has just unveiled its new CB500. It might look like a bigger version of the popular Honda CB350 H'ness, but there's a lot more to it. The bike not only has a bigger engine but also comes with some premium hardware and a unique design. This is a fantastic option for riders wanting to upgrade from the 350cc segment. Additionally, the company has also updated its existing CB350 range with new colours.
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Classic Look
The CB500's design gives off a proper classic vibe. It features a round LED headlight, a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, and a long, single-piece seat for a very attractive look. The bike on display has a full black fuel tank with retro-style yellow stripes, which looks quite striking. A brushed aluminium finish on the engine casing and plenty of chrome on the exhaust add a premium touch. Honda will offer the bike in three variants: Alloy, Spoke Tubeless, and Spoke with Tubeless Graphics.
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A Great Option
The new CB500 runs on a 501cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine. This engine produces 28.1PS of power and 43.3Nm of torque. While the power figures might not seem very high for a 500cc bike, its strong torque output makes it a great choice for daily city rides and comfortable highway cruising.
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Fork Gaiters at the Front
The bike uses conventional telescopic forks with fork gaiters at the front. At the back, it has gas-charged twin shock absorbers. The bike also features tubeless cross-spoke wheels. You can expect a 19-inch wheel at the front and an 18-inch wheel at the rear. Its features include a minimalist analog speedometer with a small digital inset, dual-channel ABS, and a switchable traction control system.
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New Colours for CB350 Series
Along with the new CB500, Honda has given its 350cc roadster family—the CB350, CB350RS, and CB350C—a new update. These bikes now feature new graphics and dark styling elements, giving them a more modern look. However, this is just a cosmetic upgrade. There are no mechanical changes to the engines or hardware of the three models.
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What BikeDekho Says
The Honda CB500 looks like a bigger and more powerful version of the popular CB350. Its design is familiar, but the larger engine, bigger wheels, gas-charged rear suspension, and premium finishes really boost its powerful appeal. This bike is aimed at riders who want to upgrade from the CB350 to a more premium and powerful motorcycle.
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