1 6 Image Credit : Social Media

New CB500 Unveiled

Honda India has just unveiled its new CB500. It might look like a bigger version of the popular Honda CB350 H'ness, but there's a lot more to it. The bike not only has a bigger engine but also comes with some premium hardware and a unique design. This is a fantastic option for riders wanting to upgrade from the 350cc segment. Additionally, the company has also updated its existing CB350 range with new colours.