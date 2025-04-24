Top affordable cars with 6 airbags under Rs 6 lakhs in India
Three cars under ₹6 lakhs offer 6 airbags and high mileage: Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, Eeco, and Celerio. Ideal for safety and fuel efficiency.
| Published : Apr 24 2025, 05:48 PM
1 Min read
13
Safest Car in India: With increasing safety awareness, even entry-level cars now offer 6 airbags. Let's explore safe cars under Rs 6 lakhs.
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: Starting at ₹4.23 lakhs, the Alto K10 is India's cheapest car with six airbags. It has a 1.0L petrol engine, manual and AMT transmissions, and a CNG variant offering 33.85 km/l mileage.
23
Maruti Suzuki Eeco: Starting at ₹5.69 lakhs, the Eeco is the cheapest car with six airbags in the MPV segment. It has 6 seats, a 1.2L petrol engine, and a 5-seat CNG variant offering 26.78 km/l mileage.
33
Maruti Suzuki Celerio: Starting at ₹5.64 lakhs, the Celerio is a fuel-efficient car. It has a 1.0L petrol engine, CNG, and AMT options. The Celerio CNG offers 34.4 km/l mileage.
