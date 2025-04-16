Maruti Suzuki Dzire hybrid coming to India? Here's what you can get
Maruti Suzuki is actively developing and testing hybrid powertrains for its small car lineup in India. A hybrid Dzire model, already launched in the Philippines, showcases the technology with a 1.2L petrol engine and mild-hybrid system.
Published : Apr 16 2025, 04:10 PM
1 Min read
Maruti Suzuki is developing hybrid powertrains for its small cars and has been testing the technology in India. Test mules have been spotted, hinting at a "hybrid future."
Suzuki launched the fourth-generation Dzire with a hybrid version in the Philippines, differing from the Indian model.
The Philippine Dzire features a 1.2L petrol engine with a 12V mild-hybrid system and CVT automatic transmission, enhancing fuel efficiency.
The hybrid system includes a 0.072 kWh battery powering a 2.19 kW electric motor, improving fuel efficiency and torque assist.
Besides the powertrain changes, other details remain similar to the Indian version, suggesting a potential future release in India.
