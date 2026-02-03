Upcoming Cars in February 2026: BMW X3, eVitara, Tekton and More Arriving in India
In February 2026, the Indian car world is getting ready to welcome innovative new models with great excitement.
Many new models are arriving from various brands. They are listed in detail here:
BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro – Modern and Powerful
The BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro hits the market on Feb 16. It packs a 2.0L turbo petrol + 48V mild-hybrid system, delivering 258 hp and 400 Nm of torque. It will also get a new grey shade and special exterior details.
Nissan Gravite – Small family, big comfort
Built on the Renault Triber platform, this three-row MPV offers great comfort for families. It will have 1.0L NA and turbo petrol engines with MT/AMT options. The interior is more modern and convenient.
Nissan Tekton – Muscular mid-size SUV
Coming on Feb 4, the Tekton is a muscular SUV based on the Renault Duster. High-end features like a 10.1-inch touchscreen, digital console, panoramic sunroof, and Level 2 ADAS give it a premium feel.
Maruti Suzuki eVitara – A new level of electric convenience
Available via Nexa, the eVitara offers 49 kWh & 61 kWh battery options, with a range of up to 543 km. The Heartect-E platform and a 5-star Bharat NCAP rating make it safe and reliable.
Volkswagen Tayron – Flagship 7-seater SUV
Priced at ₹45-50 lakh, the VW Tayron will rival the Fortuner, Kodiaq, and Gloster. The R-Line version has an AWD system, a 2.0L turbo petrol engine, and a 7-speed DCT gearbox.
MG Majestor – More premium than the Gloster
The MG Majestor is a premium version of the Gloster, launching in India on Feb 12. The powertrain and gearbox are the same, but the features and styling have been upgraded.
