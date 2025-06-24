Top 5 commuter bikes with excellent fuel efficiency for daily rides
Looking for a budget-friendly bike for your daily commute? Check out these 5 best mileage bikes under 1 Lakh. Perfect for office goers looking to save on fuel!
| Published : Jun 24 2025, 06:43 PM
1 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
17
Image Credit : META AI
Bikes for Office Commute
Mileage is a key factor when choosing a bike for daily office commutes. Hero, Bajaj, TVS, and Honda offer affordable options.
27
Image Credit : META AI
5 Fuel-Efficient Bikes
Looking for an affordable, fuel-efficient bike? Here are 5 of the best mileage bikes for your daily commute.
37
Image Credit : TVS
1. TVS Sports- 70 kmpl
The TVS Sports boasts a single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine, delivering great performance and up to 70 kmpl mileage.
47
Image Credit : BAJAJ
2. Bajaj CT 100X- 70 kmpl
The Bajaj CT 100X is a budget-friendly option with a DTS-i engine, offering up to 70 kmpl mileage.
57
Image Credit : HERO
3. Hero HF 100 - 70 kmpl
The Hero HF 100 is known for its reliability and impressive mileage of up to 70 kmpl.
67
Image Credit : HONDA
4. Honda Shine 100 -65 Kmpl
The Honda Shine 100 offers decent mileage of up to 65 kmpl and good performance.
77
Image Credit : TVS
5. TVS Raider 125- 60 kmpl
The TVS Raider 125 combines sporty looks with decent mileage, making it a good option for shorter riders.
Top Stories