With the release of the Vida VX2, Hero MotoCorp's electric mobility brand, Vida, will launch the Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) subscription model. With a flexible, pay-as-you-go battery subscription, the model will launch on July 1, 2025, with the goal of reducing the barrier to entry for EV ownership.

This strategy lowers the initial purchase price by enabling buyers to finance the scooter and battery independently. Customers will be able to select alternatives based on daily or monthly usage patterns thanks to monthly subscription plans that will accommodate a range of user demands and budgets. It is anticipated that by providing more financial flexibility, affordability, and convenience, this action will draw passengers from a larger audience.

Hero MotoCorp's overarching goal to create a more inclusive and forward-thinking EV ecosystem under the VIDA brand includes the new BaaS concept. With this approach, the business hopes to promote wider EV adoption nationwide and democratise electric mobility.

Hero Vida VX2: Expected details

To keep costs down, it is anticipated that the VX2 will share its electronics, motor, and platform with the V2. It will probably have a lower battery pack (2.2kWh or 3.4kWh), though, and fewer features, such a physical key slot rather than keyless operation.

In order to rival the Vida V2, which now begins at Rs 74,000 (ex-showroom), pricing is anticipated to be aggressive. This makes the VX2 a formidable opponent to entry-level rivals like the Bajaj Chetak and the soon-to-be reasonably priced TVS iQube.

Hero MotoCorp's quickly growing EV infrastructure, which already consists of more than 500 service locations and 3,600 fast-charging stations spread across more than 100 Indian cities, would also be advantageous to Vida consumers. On July 1, 2025, the Vida VX2's full specifications, subscription levels, and cost will be made public.