This is Oli, Citroen's cardboard SUV of the future (PHOTOS)

Aiming to deliver straightforward all-electric mobility for all, enhance people’s daily lives and with the lowest possible impact on the environment, Citroen has come up with a radical new concept car made of -- hold your breath -- cardboard. The Citroen 'Oli' concept uses recycled honeycomb cardboard for its flat bonnet, roof and pick-up bed panels. The Fren automaker claims that 'Oli' could be refurbished, upgraded and repaired with recycled parts and resold for several owners. In order to achieve a lower weight, higher strength and maximum durability, Citroen partnered with BASF to use recycled corrugated cardboard that is shaped into a honeycomb sandwich structure between fibreglass reinforcing panels. They are coated in Elastoflex Polyurethane resin covered in a protective layer of tough, textured Elastocoat, which is often used on parking decks or loading ramps, and painted with innovative, waterborne BASF R-M Agilis paint.

The panels are very rigid, light and strong – so strong that an adult can stand on them – and weight is reduced by 50 per cent when compared to an equivalent steel roof construction. Their versatility and durability open up a world of possibilities for owners to enjoy work and recreation. The concept will be powered by an all-electric powertrain that would require only a 40kWh battery to deliver a target range of up to 400km. The top speed, though, will be limited to 110 kmph to maximise efficiency. Citroen claims that recharging the Oli from 20 per cent to 80 per cent would take just 23 minutes. Also Read: Tata Nexon EV Max becomes first electric car to reach Umling La pass

Citroen says that its concept development team was meticulous in delivering its vision for the future. The seats, for example, are simply constructed. Made of recycled materials and a clever 'mesh' backrest, they use 80 per cent fewer parts than a traditional seat. The company says that Oli can be easily customised to suit individual tastes. The French carmaker said it saved around 7kg per door by removing the soundproofing material, loudspeaker and electrical wiring. The external door panel is designed to maximise interior storage. Large, horizontal windows are tilted slightly towards the ground to help to reduce the effects of the sun, and manual, easy-to-operate 'flip up' pantograph opening sections. Also Read: Watch: China tests 'flying car' with magnetic technology that goes up to 143 miles per hour

The Oli has been given a vertical windscreen in order to reduce the power demand the compact SUV's modest air conditioning system would make on its batteries by nearly 17 per cent. The narrower rear doors are hinged at the rear of the vehicle and use vertical glass to give rear passengers more light and visibility. The change in form between the front and rear doors also gave an opportunity to add a passive air intake providing ventilation for rear seat passengers.