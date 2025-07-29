Image Credit : Tata and Skoda website

We all know that sunroofs are popular among Indian vehicle buyers, but a new poll performed by Park+ Research Labs revealed that ventilated seats are the most desired feature. It was previously exclusively available in high-end and luxury automobiles, but it is now accessible in cheap vehicles priced under Rs 15 lakh ex-showroom.

It is worth noting that our list covers a wide range of cars, including an EV SUV, an MPV, and internal combustion small SUVs. So sit back and see which one best suits your needs and budget.