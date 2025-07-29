- Home
Ventilated seats are no longer a luxury! Cars under Rs 15 lakh now offer this desirable feature. Explore affordable options like the Tata Punch EV, Kia Syros, Skoda Kushaq, and Tata Nexon, and find the perfect blend of comfort and budget.
5 Most Affordable Cars with Ventilated Seats Under Rs 15 Lakh
We all know that sunroofs are popular among Indian vehicle buyers, but a new poll performed by Park+ Research Labs revealed that ventilated seats are the most desired feature. It was previously exclusively available in high-end and luxury automobiles, but it is now accessible in cheap vehicles priced under Rs 15 lakh ex-showroom.
It is worth noting that our list covers a wide range of cars, including an EV SUV, an MPV, and internal combustion small SUVs. So sit back and see which one best suits your needs and budget.
Tata Punch EV
The Punch EV from Tata Motors is the most reasonably priced car with ventilated seats. The Altroz Racer was the previous grade, however Tata has since discontinued it, and the most recent iteration of this high-end hatchback is devoid of this feature.
The most affordable car on the Indian market is the Punch EV Empowered+ model, which costs Rs 12.84 lakh ex-showroom and has factory-installed front ventilated seats.
Top features such as electronic parking brake, numerous drive modes (City, Sport, and Eco), disc brakes, Hill Hold Control, and a 7.2 kW AC fast charger are available on the 11-model mini EV SUV.
Kia Syros
Despite having more functions than its more expensive twin, the Sonet, the quirky-looking Syros is nonetheless more reasonably priced. Starting at Rs 13.30 lakh, the HTX, HTX Plus, and HTX Plus (O) models come with front-ventilated seats.
It is the only car with front and rear seats that can be ventilated. The 1.5-liter diesel and the 1-liter turbocharged petrol are the two engine options available for these grades. The 1.2-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine is not available on the Syros, in contrast to the Sonet.
Skoda Kylaq
The Kylaq, a subcompact SUV, has quickly risen to the top of Skoda's sales charts. There are three main versions of the Kylaq: Classic, Signature, and Prestige. The only trim level featuring front ventilated seats is the Prestige.
There is only one engine choice for the SUV, a 1-liter turbocharged petrol engine that produces 114 horsepower and 178 Nm of torque. Either a 6-speed automatic torque converter gearbox or a 6-speed manual gearbox is included. The ex-showroom pricing of the Prestige version is Rs 12.89 lakh.
Maruti XL6
The only MPV on our list with front-ventilated seats that costs less than Rs 15 lakh is the XL6. Its flagship model, the Alpha, begins at Rs 13.31 lakh ex-showroom and is available in two versions: Alpha Plus manual and Alpha Plus automatic.
The second-row occupants in the six-seater MPV have separate seats, also known as captain seats. The 1.5-liter naturally aspirated engine that powers it produces 102 horsepower and 139 Nm of torque. Either a 6-speed automated torque converter or a 5-speed manual torque converter is coupled to the MPV.
Tata Nexon
Our list concludes with Tata Motors' Nexon, which is powered by an internal combustion engine. The SUV's Fearless+ model, which has a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine and a 6-speed gearbox, is the cheapest in the lineup.
The 1.5-litre diesel-powered Nexon only gets front ventilated seats in the AMT variant, which starts at Fearless + PS and costs Rs 14.70 lakh. Its flagship model is equipped with a 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox, which is available beginning at Rs 14.50 lakh for the Fearless + PS edition.
Nexon is the only CNG car in the cheap class with front ventilated seats, and the Fearless + PS DT CNG costs Rs 14.30 lakh ex-showroom.