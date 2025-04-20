The newest small SUV to receive a 5-star safety certification from the Bharat New Car Assessment Program (BNCAP) is the Kia Syros. The Syros received a 5-star rating for both Child Occupant Protection (COP) and Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) under the crash regulations. To determine which is a safer option, we contrast the new Kia car with the Tata Nexon, one of the most well-liked SUVs in the market.

Tata Nexon vs Kia Syros: Adult safety

After undergoing Bharat NCAP safety testing, the turbocharged Kia Syros became the first Indian-made Kia car to receive a 5-star rating. The HTK (O) with a 6-speed manual and the HTX Plus with a 7-speed DCT automatic were the two versions that were put to the test. The 1-liter GDi turbocharged petrol engine in both SUVs produces 118 horsepower and 172 Nm of torque.

When it came to adult occupant safety, the Syros received a score of 30.21 out of 32. It received a score of 14.21 out of 16.00 in the Frontal Offset Deformable Barrier Test and 16.00 out of 16.00 in the Side Movable Deformable Barrier Test.

The Tata Nexon is the first compact SUV in India to receive a perfect 5-star safety rating from Bharat NCAP, breaking the safety hackles. It received an Adult Occupant Protection score of 29.41 out of 32.00. Additionally, the Nexon scored 14.65 out of 16.00 in the Frontal Offset Deformable Barrier Test and 14.76 out of 16.00 in the Side Movable Deformable Barrier Test scores.

Tata Nexon vs Kia Syros: Child safety

As a family-friendly SUV, Kia has prioritized kid safety, as seen by its 44.42 out of 49.00 kid Occupant Protection rating. Thus, the Syros received a score of 9 out of 13 in the vehicle evaluation, 10 out of 12 in the CRS installation, and 23.42 out of 24 in the dynamic test. Additionally, the test showed that an 18-month-old dummy had a dynamic front score of 7.58 out of 8 and a dynamic side score of 4 out of 4. A 3-year-old dummy received a score of 4 out of 4 in the side and 7.84 out of 8 in the front.

In the Bharat NCAP Child Occupant Protection test, the Tata Nexon received a score of 43.83 out of 49.00. The small SUV received a flawless score of 12 out of 12 in CRS installation, 23.42 out of 24 in the dynamic test, and 9 out of 13 in vehicle evaluation. It received a dynamic front score of 7 out of 8 and a dynamic side score of 4 out of 4 for an 18-month-old dummy. It received a front score of 7.83 out of 8 and a side score of 4 out of 4 for a 3-year-old dummy.

Tata Nexon vs Kia Syros: Other details

