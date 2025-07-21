Image Credit : Tata Motors website

Recently, the demand for electric vehicles in India has increased significantly. The main reasons for this are the increase in petrol and diesel prices and the increasing awareness among people about environmental travel. Also, the sales of these vehicles are increasing due to the subsidies provided by the governments on electric vehicles.

Understanding this changing trend, Tata Motors is bringing many hybrid and fully electric vehicles to the market. One of them is the Tata Punch EV. Let's now know the complete details regarding this car.