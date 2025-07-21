Tata Punch EV Now Available with EMI Plan Starting at Rs 40,000 Down Payment
The Tata Punch EV is an electric SUV with a 25 kWh battery, offering a range of 315 km. It boasts fast charging capabilities, advanced safety features, and a spacious boot.
Tata Punch EV
Recently, the demand for electric vehicles in India has increased significantly. The main reasons for this are the increase in petrol and diesel prices and the increasing awareness among people about environmental travel. Also, the sales of these vehicles are increasing due to the subsidies provided by the governments on electric vehicles.
Understanding this changing trend, Tata Motors is bringing many hybrid and fully electric vehicles to the market. One of them is the Tata Punch EV. Let's now know the complete details regarding this car.
Tata Punch EV Price, EMI
The on-road price of the Tata Punch EV starting model is approximately Rs 10.45 lakhs. You can own this car with a down payment of Rs 40,000. The remaining amount can be financed.
If you take a loan for a period of 4 years at an interest rate of 9.8%, you will have to pay an EMI of approximately Rs 25,395 per month. However, this will depend on your personal credit score as well as the dealer you are buying the car from.
Powerful Battery, Powerful Performance
This electric SUV uses a 25 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. Once fully charged, it gives a mileage of up to 315 km. This car accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in just 9.5 seconds. It runs at a maximum speed of 140 kmph.
How long does it take to charge?
Charging this car is very easy. The full battery time varies depending on the charger you choose.
It takes 3.6 hours to charge from 10% to 100% with an AC charger (3.3kW). Also, it only takes 56 minutes for a DC fast charger to charge from 10% to 80%. This offers flexible charging options to suit daily needs.
Awesome Features
Tata Punch EV has 366 liters of boot space. Ground clearance is 190 mm. It also offers security features like power steering, anti-lock braking system, driver airbag, automatic climate control, passenger airbag. Also, this car has been brought with alloy wheels. Rain sensing wipers and rear window wipers are also available.