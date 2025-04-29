Tata Nexon diesel smart EMI and pricing details with Rs 1 lakh down payment
This article provides details on the Tata Nexon Diesel Smart variant's price, EMI details, and competitors. It includes calculations for EMI and total cost with a ₹1 lakh down payment.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
EMI Calculation with ₹1 Lakh Down Payment
With a ₹1 lakh down payment on the Nexon Diesel Smart, you'll need financing for about ₹10.25 lakh. At a 9% interest rate over seven years, your monthly EMI will be around ₹16,506. Longer loan terms lower your monthly EMI but increase the overall interest burden.
Total Cost Over Seven Years
Borrowing ₹10.25 lakh at 9% interest for seven years means paying approximately ₹3.60 lakh in interest. Adding this to the ex-showroom and on-road costs, the total cost of the Tata Nexon Diesel Smart reaches nearly ₹14.86 lakh by the end of the loan term.
Tata Nexon Diesel: Engine Performance at a Competitive Price
Despite the costs, the Nexon Diesel Smart offers strong value with its powerful engine and affordable, feature-rich package. Tata Motors positions the Nexon Diesel Smart to deliver a robust driving experience, making it an attractive choice for those seeking a durable subcompact SUV.
Competitors in the Segment
The Tata Nexon Diesel competes in the sub-4-meter SUV segment against rivals like the Renault Kiger, Maruti Brezza, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Nissan Magnite, and the upcoming Kia Seltos. A detailed comparison of these models can help determine if the Tata Nexon Diesel is the right fit.