Grand Vitara to Tata Curvv: Check out India's top 5 trending SUVs
From Maruti Suzuki's revival of the Grand Vitara to the Mahindra Thar's off-road prowess, these SUVs have captivated Indian market. This list explores top 5 most popular SUVs in India over past month, highlighting their key features.
In India, SUVs have gained popularity, and all automakers now have many models in their lineup. These are the top five SUVs that have been popular over the past 30 days, even though the majority of new releases have become more well-known. Some names continue to be the most searched on Google.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
The Baleno is a prime example of how Maruti Suzuki has successfully resurrected old names for its new cars. However, the Grand Vitara was unveiled in collaboration with Toyota, and the SUV comes in mild and powerful hybrid versions, the latter of which is becoming increasingly popular with consumers. There is also an all-wheel-drive variant of the Grand Vitara. While the Grand Vitara's strong hybrid version produces 91 horsepower, the mild hybrid version produces 102 horsepower.
2. Hyundai Creta
The Hyundai Creta is the best-selling car in the class, and its popularity has grown after its recent update. The Creta serves a broad market and comes with gasoline, diesel, and an all-electric drivetrain. Hyundai is already working on the next-generation Creta, which will support its brother, which is next on the list, because the Creta has been so successful for the company.
3. Tata Curvv
Take advantage of anything that comes your way; the Tata Curvv is a prime example. Tata made the decision to electrify the Nexon, their best-selling vehicle, during the EV transition. As a result of its popularity, the Tata Curvv in diesel, gasoline, and electric models quickly followed. In addition, the SUV-coupe style and a Dark version make the Curvv an attractive option in the market
4. Kia Seltos
When the South Korean automaker arrived in India, the Kia Seltos turned out to be a huge success. Although the Seltos, which is available in gasoline and diesel, has not yet received the same EV treatment as the Creta, Kia is preparing to introduce the next-generation Seltos in India shortly, which may include an electric drivetrain. The Kia Seltos will continue to be the coolest kid on the block for the time being.
5. Mahindra Thar
In India, the Mahindra Thar is one of the few genuine 4X4s available for purchase. The Thar has been well-liked by both city inhabitants and off-road enthusiasts because of its strong diesel and gasoline engines, which allow it to feel comfortable on lengthy highways while yet being small enough to fit into the city. The Thar is equipped with a 150bhp petrol engine, a 130bhp diesel engine, or a 117bhp diesel engine. The Thar Roxx is the solution for individuals seeking something more.