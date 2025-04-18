Image Credit : Mahindra website

5. Mahindra Thar

In India, the Mahindra Thar is one of the few genuine 4X4s available for purchase. The Thar has been well-liked by both city inhabitants and off-road enthusiasts because of its strong diesel and gasoline engines, which allow it to feel comfortable on lengthy highways while yet being small enough to fit into the city. The Thar is equipped with a 150bhp petrol engine, a 130bhp diesel engine, or a 117bhp diesel engine. The Thar Roxx is the solution for individuals seeking something more.