    TATA Motors launches 'Festival of Cars': Get huge discounts up to Rs 2.05 Lakh, CHECK for details

    Tata Motors has announced massive discounts on its car range under the 'Festival of Cars' offer. Customers can save up to Rs 2.05 lakh on their favorite Tata cars.

    First Published Sep 10, 2024, 8:03 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 10, 2024, 8:03 PM IST

    Tata Motors has launched a huge discount sale called 'Festival of Cars'. Tata has launched this discount sale ahead of the upcoming festive season in India and customers can now save up to Rs 2.05 lakh on their new Tata car.

    These offers are valid till October 31, 2024. Discounts are available on all types of cars including petrol, diesel and CNG in the Festival of Cars. Popular cars like Tiago, Tigor, Nexon, Altroz, Safari and Harrier can be bought at a discounted price.

    Discounts vary depending on the model and variant selected. However, it is noteworthy that there are no discounts on the Tata Punch and the recently launched Curvv in this special festive season sale.

    The Tata Tiago is now being offered at Rs 4.99 lakh, with discounts of up to Rs 65,000 depending on the variant. The Tata Tigor is available at Rs 5.99 lakh with a price cut of Rs 30,000 and the Altroz ​​is available at Rs 6.49 lakh with a price cut of Rs 45,000. The Nexon car can now be purchased for Rs 7.99 lakh with discounts up to Rs 80,000.

    Tata Motors' larger models like the Safari and Harrier are also being offered at a discount. The Tata Safari, a competitor to the newly launched Hyundai Alcazar facelift, is on sale starting at Rs 15.49 lakh. This can save you up to Rs 1.8 lakh. On the other hand, the Harrier is available at Rs 14.99 lakh with a discount of Rs 1.6 lakh.

    Tata Motors customers can also avail several additional benefits including exchange bonus of up to Rs 45,000. However, these additional benefits are offered only at select showrooms.

    Speaking about Tata's 'Festival of Cars', Chief Commercial Officer Mr. Vivek Srivastava said, ““With total benefits of up to Rs 2.05 lakh on ICE vehicles, this year’s festive celebration includes limited-time attractive price reductions, along with attractive exchange and cash benefits.”

