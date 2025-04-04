Do you know Shikhar Dhawan uses Shilajit? Discover its benefits

Sports
Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan is currently a hot topic on social media. He remains in the headlines among fans.
The main reason for Shikhar Dhawan's sudden trend is his new love story. His name is now being associated with a foreign girl, about whom he himself has spoken.
Shikhar's new girlfriend's name is Sophie Shine. Gabbar's name is being associated with her. They have been seen together since the Champions Trophy 2025.
Former Team India star batsman Shikhar Dhawan promotes Shilajit. He has also been seen advertising for the company.
Shilajit is a well-known Ayurvedic herb. It is found in the Himalayan mountains. It is also used by athletes.
Shilajit is an herb that works to cure weakness of the body's muscles. Its use provides strength and agility.
Shilajit is also used in case of injury. It is considered helpful in healing deep wounds.
Arsenal vs Real Madrid: Why Gabriel's injury is a HUGE blow for Arteta
IPL 2025 highlights in photos: How KKR crushed SRH by 80 runs
Most-followed IPL team on Instagram: RCB reigns supreme, dethrones CSK
IPL 2025 highlights in pictures: How GT ruined RCB's home match?