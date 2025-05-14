Image Credit : Google

A product's availability on the GeM platform signifies its approval and straightforward procurement by government agencies under a transparent and standardized e-commerce system designed exclusively for public procurement. In the coming days, we will see many more Tata electric vehicles being purchased by central and state government officials across the country.

Aligning with the government's Atmanirbhar Bharat and net-zero carbon vision, all Tata.ev cars have achieved over 50% MII (Make in India) content, thereby qualifying as a proud Class 1 supplier under the Public Procurement policy.

Tata Motors currently offers five all-electric cars in its portfolio, namely the Tiago EV, Tigor EV, Punch EV, Nexon EV, and Curvv EV. The company is gearing up to launch its sixth battery-powered vehicle in the form of the Harrier EV.