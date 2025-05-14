Tata Curvv EV and Tiago EV delivered to Rashtrapati Bhawan
Tata Motors boasts the most extensive electric vehicle lineup in the Indian passenger vehicle market.
Tata.ev has delivered its latest Tata Curvv EV and Tata Tiago EVs to Rashtrapati Bhavan
Tata Motors has achieved a new milestone. The company has announced the delivery of the Curvv EV and Tiago EV to the Rashtrapati Bhavan (President's Office) in New Delhi. The delivered Tiago EV units were wrapped in the Teal Blue color option, while the Curvv EV came in the Dark edition range.
A product's availability on the GeM platform signifies its approval and straightforward procurement by government agencies under a transparent and standardized e-commerce system designed exclusively for public procurement. In the coming days, we will see many more Tata electric vehicles being purchased by central and state government officials across the country.
Aligning with the government's Atmanirbhar Bharat and net-zero carbon vision, all Tata.ev cars have achieved over 50% MII (Make in India) content, thereby qualifying as a proud Class 1 supplier under the Public Procurement policy.
Tata Motors currently offers five all-electric cars in its portfolio, namely the Tiago EV, Tigor EV, Punch EV, Nexon EV, and Curvv EV. The company is gearing up to launch its sixth battery-powered vehicle in the form of the Harrier EV.
Other developments from Tata.ev include the upcoming all-electric Harrier. The production model was unveiled at the Auto Expo earlier this year. Test vehicles have been spotted frequently. The Harrier EV might launch next month.