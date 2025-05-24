Suzuki starts making e-Access electric scooter to compete with Ather, Chetak and Ola
Suzuki Motorcycle India has started production of its first electric scooter, the e-Access, positioning it as a competitor to the Ather Rista, Bajaj Chetak, TVS iQube, and Ola S1.
Suzuki Motorcycle India (SMIPL) has commenced production of the Suzuki e-Access, its first electric scooter, at its production plant in Gurugram, Haryana. Publicly introduced at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, the e-Access signifies Suzuki's foray into the burgeoning electric two-wheeler market in India.
Marketed as a sturdy and practical option for everyday urban travel, the e-Access utilizes Suzuki's unique electric technology, featuring a 3.07kWh Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery. Engineered for improved thermal stability and extended lifespan, the battery undergoes stringent tests, encompassing submersion, vibration, drop, and extreme temperature assessments, to guarantee superior dependability.
The scooter boasts features like regenerative braking, a maintenance-free belt drive, and the Suzuki Drive Mode Selector-e (SDMS-e), offering three riding modes - Eco, Ride A, and Ride B, along with a reverse mode for parking convenience. With a top speed of 71kmph, the e-ACCESS delivers 4.1kW of power and 15Nm of torque, providing a range of 95km on a single charge.
Regarding charging time, standard charging takes 6 hours and 42 minutes, while fast charging reduces it to 2 hours and 12 minutes. The scooter can be charged at home or via a portable charger, enhancing user convenience.
Design-wise, the e-Access sports a clean and contemporary look. It features 12-inch alloy wheels, a full-LED lighting system, and a bright color instrument cluster displaying essential riding data. The switchgear is kept minimalistic, though the build quality of the switches could see improvement.
To ensure a seamless ownership experience, Suzuki is preparing its entire dealership network for EV readiness, including training technical staff and establishing a dedicated service infrastructure across India.
Aiming to strike a balance between family-oriented practicality and everyday performance, the Suzuki e-ACCESS will face established competitors like the Ather Rizta, Bajaj Chetak, TVS iQube, and Ola S1.