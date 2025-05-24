Image Credit : Google

Suzuki Motorcycle India (SMIPL) has commenced production of the Suzuki e-Access, its first electric scooter, at its production plant in Gurugram, Haryana. Publicly introduced at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, the e-Access signifies Suzuki's foray into the burgeoning electric two-wheeler market in India.

Marketed as a sturdy and practical option for everyday urban travel, the e-Access utilizes Suzuki's unique electric technology, featuring a 3.07kWh Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery. Engineered for improved thermal stability and extended lifespan, the battery undergoes stringent tests, encompassing submersion, vibration, drop, and extreme temperature assessments, to guarantee superior dependability.