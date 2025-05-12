Bajaj Platina 110 NXT launched with OBD-2B engine and new features
The Bajaj Platina 110 NXT has been launched with new aesthetic features and an OBD-2B compliant engine. The new model comes with changes including a USB charging port above the digital console and new graphics.
| Published : May 12 2025, 06:01 PM
1 Min read
2025 Bajaj Platina 110 NXT
Bajaj Auto has launched a new version of the Platina 110 in India. The 2025 version is called the Bajaj Platina 110 NXT. The new Bajaj Platina comes with new aesthetic features. The engine has been tuned to comply with OBD-2B norms. These updates have resulted in a small price increase of ₹2,600 from the standard model.
New Bajaj Platina 110 NXT Features
The 2025 Bajaj Platina retains the same frame as the previous model. It now gets a chrome bezel around the headlight setup with LED DRLs at the front and is available in red-black, silver-black, and yellow-black colors. A USB charging port above the digital console is now included.
Best Mileage Bike
