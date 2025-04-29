Leading two-wheeler manufacturer Bajaj has introduced the most economical trim in the lineup following the successful launch of the brand-new Chetak 35 series. The beginning price when it was announced was Rs 1.10 lakh.

The vehicle has already arrived at every authorized dealership in the nation. Customers that are interested can visit one and buy the newest product. The recently released model includes the same battery pack, updated chassis, bold style statement, and eye-catching appearance. Since it offers the same fundamental architecture as all 35 of the family's varieties, the corporation did not alter the roots or DNA. Customers may enjoy a stated range of 155 km thanks to its 3.5 kWh battery.

The EV has an amazing 35-liter boot, which is the same as the top model, making it the best in the class. However, compared to other trims in the range, the entry-level trim can only achieve 63 kph, which is a lack of speed.

Regarding the top components, the Chetak 3503 has a color LCD that is Bluetooth-enabled, giving users access to all the crucial information. Other noteworthy features include hill-hold help, two riding modes, and a cozy single sitting position with grip handles for the pillion.

To reach this price level, certain features have been eliminated, such as sequential turn indicators and front disc brakes, and it has a slightly longer charging time (0-80% in 3 hours and 25 minutes). The latest model of the range will compete directly against models like TVS iQube 3.4, Ola S1X+, and Ather Rizta S in India.

The Chetak 3503 is available in four colour options: Indigo Blue, Brooklyn Black, Cyber White, and Matt Grey. Bookings for the electric scooter have already commenced on its official website, and deliveries are expected to start from May first week. With a formidable feature list and a extended range the Scooter could be a favorable choice for the users who seek an affordable EV scooter for their daily use.