Both scooters feature air-cooled, fuel-injected single-cylinder engines with a CVT gearbox. The Access weighs 6 kg less than the Activa. This lighter weight gives the Suzuki quicker pickup at traffic signals and better agility with a pillion rider.

Meanwhile, the Honda engine delivers a very quiet and smooth ride at 50-60 kmph. The Suzuki returns 50-53 kmpl on highways and 45-50 kmpl in the city. The Activa gives 42-48 kmpl in city conditions. You save Rs 143 monthly on fuel with the Access, which equals about Rs 1,700 yearly. Both scooters cover around 240 km on a full tank, though the Activa has a slightly larger tank.