Despite their design advantages, tubeless tyres are still made primarily from rubber and other reinforcing materials. Sharp objects can penetrate the tyre's tread or sidewall, creating a path for air to escape.

Common causes of punctures include:

Nails and metal fragments: Sharp objects on the road can pierce the tyre and cause air leakage.

Broken glass: Glass shards can cut or penetrate the rubber, particularly when they are sharp enough to pass through the tread.

Potholes and rough roads: Hitting deep potholes or uneven surfaces at high speed can damage the tyre or wheel rim.

Incorrect tyre pressure: Underinflated tyres can flex excessively and overheat, increasing the risk of damage. Overinflation can also make tyres more vulnerable to certain types of impact damage.

Worn-out tyres: Tyres with severely worn tread, cracks or deteriorating rubber are more susceptible to damage.

Although tubeless tyres can retain air for longer after certain small punctures, this is not guaranteed. A large hole, a damaged valve or a puncture near the sidewall can cause rapid air loss.

If you suspect a puncture, avoid continuing your journey as though nothing has happened. Pull over at a safe location as soon as possible and inspect the tyre. Driving on an underinflated tyre can damage its internal structure, increase the risk of a tyre failure and reduce vehicle control.