Electric scooters are getting super popular these days. If you are planning to buy a new ride this festive season, you should definitely check out the TVS iQube lineup.

People are shifting to electric scooters because petrol prices are going up. Daily office goers, parents dropping kids to school, and city commuters are finding electric scooters very useful. The TVS iQube is a solid option right now, and it comes in six different variants.

TVS iQube 2.3 kWh

This base model packs a 2.3 kWh battery. It gives an IDC range of 114 km. The scooter hits a top speed of 68 kmph. The ex-showroom price sits around Rs 95,124. Buyers looking for a scooter for short daily trips can easily go for this one.

TVS iQube 3.1 kWh

This variant features a 3.1 kWh battery. It delivers a 123 km range and reaches a top speed of 82 kmph. The ex-showroom price is roughly Rs 1,06,462. You can pick this if you want a bit more battery and speed than the base model.

TVS iQube 3.5 kWh

This model gets a 3.5 kWh battery. It offers a 145 km range on a single charge. The top speed remains 82 kmph. The ex-showroom price is around Rs 1,12,200. Daily commuters who need more range should look at this model.

TVS iQube MillionR Edition

This special edition comes with a 3.5 kWh battery. It gives you a 145 km range and an 82 kmph top speed. The ex-showroom price is about Rs 1,15,751. The Aurora Green paint job is the main highlight here.

TVS iQube S 4.7 kWh

TVS has packed a 4.7 kWh battery in this version. It claims an IDC range of 175 km and a top speed of 82 kmph. The ex-showroom price is around Rs 1,30,340. Long-distance riders will find this bigger battery variant super useful.

TVS iQube ST 5.3 kWh

This top-tier model boasts the biggest battery capacity. It features a 5.3 kWh battery that delivers a massive 212 km IDC range. The top speed is 82 kmph. The ex-showroom price is roughly Rs 1,48,877. Buyers who want maximum range and extra features should definitely consider this.

What to check before buying?

We have listed the ex-showroom prices above. You must check the final on-road price before booking, which includes insurance, registration, and other charges. The final cost can change depending on your city, dealership, subsidies, and festive offers. You should also remember that the claimed range is based on test conditions. Your actual real-world range will drop depending on city traffic, your riding speed, and overall usage.