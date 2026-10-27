Buyers always compare petrol and electric models before they buy a new scooter today. Petrol pumps offer easy refueling everywhere. Electric scooters usually keep your daily running costs very low. You must check the initial price, daily running distance, maintenance costs, charging options, and battery warranty to decide the best option.

Suppose a person rides 30 km every day. This rider covers around 900 km in 30 days and hits 10,950 km in one year. Fuel or charging costs matter a lot for someone who rides this much. A weekend rider will not save the same amount of money. You should always calculate costs based on your own riding habits instead of trusting general advertisements.