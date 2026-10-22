The 2026 Dussehra festive season is fast approaching. Various top scooters are hitting the market under Rs 1 lakh to attract Indian buyers. Popular models like TVS Jupiter 110, Honda Activa 110 and Yamaha RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid take the top spots here. Customers can expect exclusive low down payment offers and easy finance schemes for this festive season.

The festive season remains the best time to buy two-wheelers. Buyers actively look for low prices, attractive down payment plans and extra benefits. You have many choices under Rs 1 lakh ex-showroom price for Dussehra 2026, ranging from simple daily-use scooters to sporty ones. This list includes TVS Jupiter 110, Honda Activa 110, Suzuki Access 125 and Hero Destini 125. Yamaha RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid also stands out as a sportier option with specific festive offers.