Suzuki Access 125 to TVS Jupiter 125: Best 5 high mileage scooters you can buy under Rs 1 lakh

Read Full Gallery

Let's talk about the scooters that give you the most mileage in India. The Honda Activa 6G, TVS Jupiter 125, Yamaha Fascino 125, Hero Destini 125, and Suzuki Access 125 are some of the scooters that offer great mileage.

Let's talk about the scooters that give you the most mileage in India. The Honda Activa 6G, TVS Jupiter 125, Yamaha Fascino 125, Hero Destini 125, and Suzuki Access 125 are some of the scooters that offer great mileage. The Honda Activa 6G is one of the most popular scooters in India. It is known for its reliability and fuel efficiency. According to Bike Dekho, this scooter gives a mileage of around 59.5 km per liter of petrol. The price of Honda Activa 6G ranges from ₹78,684 to ₹84,685 (ex-showroom). It is a good option in the budget segment.

Mileage Scooters

The TVS Jupiter 125, a strong competitor to the Honda Activa, offers remarkable fuel efficiency. Reports suggest that this scooter delivers a mileage of around 57.27 km per liter of petrol. With a starting price of ₹79,540 (ex-showroom), it combines affordability and performance, making it a popular choice among buyers. Also Read | Ola Electric S1 Gen 3 Scooter Deliveries Begin: Check amazing features, price, range and more

The Yamaha Fascino 125 stands out as the most fuel-efficient 125cc scooter on this list, offering a mileage of 68.75 km per liter of petrol. Starting from ₹81,180 (ex-showroom), this scooter is a great option for riders looking for a combination of style, performance, and fuel efficiency.

Another strong contender in this segment is the Hero Destini 125, which offers a mileage of around 60 km per liter, according to Hero MotoCorp's official website. With a starting price of ₹80,450 (ex-showroom), this scooter is an economical and fuel-efficient option for daily commuting. Also Read | Ultraviolette’s ‘Tesseract’ shakes the market with 50,000 bookings in 14 days!

For those looking for a powerful 125cc scooter, the Suzuki Access 125 is a great option. It offers a mileage of around 45 km per liter. The price of this scooter varies from ₹82,900 to ₹94,500 (ex-showroom), offering a stylish and comfortable ride.

Latest Videos