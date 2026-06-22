Royal Enfield Electric Bike Launch: Price, Features, Range, Details and More
Royal Enfield fans have been waiting for this for a long, long time, and the change is finally here. The company has launched its first electric bike, the 'Flying Flea C6', with some amazing surprises in its price and range.
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Royal Enfield's First Electric Bike
For years, Royal Enfield has been the undisputed king of traditional bikes. Now, the company is making its mark in the electric vehicle space. Deliveries for the new 'Flying Flea C6' kicked off in Bengaluru on June 19, mixing RE's classic style with new-age electric power.
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New Battery Service Plan Reduces Price
The Flying Flea C6 comes in two variants. Its full showroom price is ₹2.79 lakh. However, if you choose the 'battery-as-a-service' plan, the starting price drops to just ₹1.99 lakh. This plan significantly reduces the amount you have to pay upfront. The bike is available in two colours: Storm Black and Flea Green.
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154 Kilometre Travel Range
This electric bike has a 3.91 kWh battery and gives a range of 154 kilometres on a single charge. You can fully charge it in just 2 hours and 15 minutes. Its 15.4 kW electric motor produces 60 Nm of torque. The bike goes from 0 to 60 km/h in 3.7 seconds and has a top speed of 115 km/h. Plus, it weighs only 124 kg.
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Safety and Technology Features
The bike comes loaded with features like a dual-channel ABS, traction control, a 3.5-inch colour information screen, five riding modes, and regenerative braking. For now, deliveries have only started in Bengaluru, but Royal Enfield plans to expand to more cities soon. The company also offers free 24-hour roadside assistance to all customers.
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