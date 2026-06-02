Royal Enfield Bullet 650 Unveiled: Iconic Bike Gets Big Power and Style Upgrade; Check Here
Royal Enfield has launched the all-new Bullet 650, upgrading its iconic motorcycle with a more powerful engine, refreshed design, and new colour options. The legendary bike continues its legacy that began in 1932.
Royal Enfield Bullet 650
Royal Enfield bikes have a huge fan following in India. Even with so many competitors, the brand has kept its market share. Now, they've launched the brand-new Bullet 650, a modern take on the iconic model that first hit the roads in 1932. This new version is one of its most attractive avatars yet.
Bullet 650 Bike Price
The Royal Enfield Bullet 650 comes in two cool colours: Cannon Black and Battleship Blue. It is priced at ₹3,64,856 (ex-showroom). This bike is part of the world's longest-running motorcycle series, now in its 94th year of continuous production. Its classic look and iconic 'thump' have made it a legend for generations.
650cc Engine Power
This new Bullet 650 is the most powerful version ever made. It's built to be tough and impressive, while staying true to its iconic design. With its new 650cc engine, the bike pays tribute to its flawless British heritage and its strong Indian connection, giving Bullet fans a new reason to celebrate.
Bullet 650 to boost rider enthusiasm
Before its official launch in India at Motoverse, the Bullet 650 was first showcased at EICMA 2025. The bike quickly created a huge buzz among riders worldwide. With its India launch, Royal Enfield has given its loyal fans another reason to celebrate this legendary motorcycle brand.
Parallel Twin Engine
Royal Enfield CEO B Govindarajan said, 'Our goal wasn't to redefine the Bullet, but to let it evolve.' He explained that for over nine decades, the Bullet has stood for reliability and pure motorcycling. With the new Bullet 650, they have preserved its trusted character and rich heritage while carefully integrating the performance of their 650cc parallel-twin engine.
125th Anniversary Celebration
The bike's twin-cylinder engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. This platform delivers smooth power and effortless acceleration, making it perfect for both relaxed cruising and spirited riding. As Royal Enfield celebrates its 125th anniversary, the company expects a big jump in sales with this new launch.
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