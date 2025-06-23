Image Credit : website

The sales surge followed River's introduction of an upgraded version of the Indie scooter featuring a final chain drive system. Despite the revised price of Rs 1.43 lakh (ex-showroom), the new model saw increased enthusiasm from buyers.

The company also managed to cross 1,000 monthly sales for the first time and its overall revenue has surpassed Rs 100 crore. These figures reflect River's successful approach in providing high-quality electric two-wheelers at competitive prices, even within the highly competitive electric vehicle market.