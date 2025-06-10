Image Credit : Social Media

If you're planning to buy a stylish and fuel-efficient scooter in 2025, the Yamaha Fascino 125 is worth considering. With its updated design and increased mileage, the new Fascino combines good looks with solid performance. Yamaha has introduced this scooter for buyers looking for something stylish and practical for everyday rides. One of the key highlights is its fuel efficiency, boasting an impressive mileage of over 68 kmpl.