2025 Yamaha Fascino 125 debuts with fresh design, 68 kmpl mileage and new features
The 2025 Yamaha Fascino 125 boasts a refreshed design, impressive mileage (68 kmpl), and upgraded features. It's a great choice for buyers seeking style, performance, and fuel efficiency.
Yamaha Fascino 125 Scooter
If you're planning to buy a stylish and fuel-efficient scooter in 2025, the Yamaha Fascino 125 is worth considering. With its updated design and increased mileage, the new Fascino combines good looks with solid performance. Yamaha has introduced this scooter for buyers looking for something stylish and practical for everyday rides. One of the key highlights is its fuel efficiency, boasting an impressive mileage of over 68 kmpl.
Yamaha Fascino 125 Price
Design-wise, the 2025 Yamaha Fascino 125 has a sleek and premium appeal, sure to turn heads on the road. Priced at Rs 80,430 (ex-showroom), the scooter offers value with style. Yamaha has included several attractive color options to appeal to a younger audience. Another highlight is the Smart Motor Generator (SMG) system, enhancing the overall riding experience.
Fascino 125 Features
The Fascino 125 is equipped with a 125cc, air-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve engine. This refined motor generates a maximum power of 8.2 PS and a peak torque of 10.3 Nm. These specs translate to a zippy ride for city commutes. This engine is built for performance and smooth operation, making the Fascino a suitable scooter for daily commutes and occasional longer rides.
Fascino Scooter Mileage
Feature-wise, the 2025 Fascino comes with several practical options. These include automatic transmission, disc and drum brake variants, a spacious 21-liter under-seat storage compartment, and a reliable SMG start system. One of its strong USPs is the 68.75 kmpl mileage, putting it ahead of many scooters in its segment. The blend of performance and convenience makes it a versatile choice for Indian roads.
Competition for Honda Activa
In the 125cc segment, the Fascino 125 faces stiff competition from other top models. Its main rivals include the Honda Activa 125, Suzuki Access 125, TVS Jupiter 125, and Hero Maestro Edge 125. However, with its unique styling, refined engine, and fuel efficiency, Yamaha's new Fascino stands out as a strong contender in the market.