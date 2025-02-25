Planning to buy a car? Here’s how much you SHOULD spend based on your salary

Budget Cars: Are you looking to buy a car? Are you buying a car that fits your salary or monthly income? Let's find out in detail how much people earning should spend on a car.

Buying a car is a significant financial decision, and choosing the right one within your budget is crucial. Many people wonder how much of their salary they should allocate to a car purchase to avoid financial strain. In this guide, we’ll help you determine the ideal car budget based on your income, explore budget-friendly options in India, and provide tips to make a smart purchase without affecting your financial stability.

These days, a car is a status symbol. Many buy cars for status, spending more than needed. Buying a bigger car than others can hurt your finances. Car companies offer various deals to sell vehicles: zero down payment, 100% loan, low EMIs. Marketing teams convince you to buy pricier cars.

