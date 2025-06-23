Image Credit : our own

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 has long been considered more than just a motorcycle. Known for its retro looks, powerful engine, it enjoys a cult following across India. For many, owning a Classic 350 is a matter of pride and lifestyle.

Many banks and financial institutions now offer convenient EMI options with low down payments, making this bike easily accessible to middle-class buyers and first-time riders. Currently, the Royal Enfield Classic 350 is available in five stylish variants, catering to different design preferences and feature expectations.