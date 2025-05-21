Royal Enfield's Himalayan Odyssey 2025 is open for registration. The 18-day, 2,600 km expedition takes 70 riders through challenging terrains like Ladakh, Spiti, and Zanskar, culminating at Umling La, the world's highest motorable pass.

Royal Enfield has officially opened registrations for the 21st edition of its motorcycling expedition — Himalayan Odyssey 2025. Beginning on June 28, the event will take 70 riders through some of the most stunning and difficult landscapes in the Indian Himalayas, including as Ladakh, Spiti, and Zanskar, before ending with a ride over Umling La, the world's highest motorable pass.

The Himalayan Odyssey, which lasts 18 days and covers 2,600 kilometers, is considered a rite of passage for motorcycling and adventure aficionados. Riders from all over the world will take part, starting on a voyage of physical endurance as well as personal discovery.

The adventure provides two separate courses — Team Zanskar and Team Spiti — each designed to push riders to their abilities on gorgeous but rough terrain, river crossings, high-altitude passes, and asphalt twisties.

This year's itinerary includes culturally rich places such as Padum in Zanskar, starry-skied Sarchu, and Kaza in Spiti, which is home to Komic, Asia's highest hamlet. Riders will also stop and regroup in renowned Himalayan cities like Manali, Leh, and Kalpa.

Royal Enfield will offer complete logistical, technical, and medical assistance during the trip to guarantee a seamless and secure experience. Participants will get assistance at every stage, whether they are cycling through serene valleys or navigating difficult terrain.

Royal Enfield started a drive in 2019 to lessen its influence on the environment by promoting local eco-initiatives and discouraging single-use plastics. In order to protect the local ecology and communities they come across, riders are urged to travel responsibly. Camp Kharu, a green halt that promotes sustainable exploration, is one example.

Conserving water is a top priority. In an effort to lessen reliance on plastic bottles, purified water dispensers will be placed along the route. This is a move that Royal Enfield took in 2019 when they placed water purifiers at strategic locations along the Manali-Leh corridor.